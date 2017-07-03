Local Team Heads to USA Junior Volleyball Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The recent state championships for Central York and Northeastern continue a strong tradition of boys volleyball in central Pennsylvania.

Some of their success in the spring is rooted in an opportunity over the summer to test their skills against the best in the nation.

Welcome to the U.S.A. Volleyball Boys Junior Nationals.

A record 510 teams gather in Columbus, OH this week, including a handful from our area .

The squads range from 12 and under to 18-year-olds. The team in white, 14-year-olds, from Northeastern are competing at the club level.

For the older guys, this is the perfect time to shine, according to Northeastern head coach Matt Wilson.

"I think it's a wonderful way to showcase the local talent on a national scale. I also think for some of our premier athletes, it gives them an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of all of the collegiate scouts and coaches. Every major college university is here so it's a unique opportunity that doesn't come around too often."

One of Wilson's prized pupils, Reese Devilbiss, stopped by the event. The former Bobcats star was a member of the U.S.A. Junior National Team and just won a national championship in his freshman year with Ohio State.

Sports director Todd Sadowski is in Columbus to provide updates and connections all week long from junior nationals.