× Man, woman arrested after pushing grocery cart out into path of oncoming traffic

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Two people face charges after police say they intentionally caused damage to two vehicles late last week.

Police were called to the 700 block of Loucks Mill Road around 10:36 p.m. Friday for a reported accident.

An investigation into the accident determined that Selena Anderson, 25, pushed a grocery cart into the path of oncoming traffic, causing damage to two vehicles. She, along with 46-year-old William Randall, were both arrested.

Anderson is charged with theft of mislaid property and propulsion of missiles into a roadway. Randall is only charged with theft of mislaid property.

Both were taken to the York County Central Booking Center for processing and arraignment.