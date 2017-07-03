× Multiple cars shot with projectiles in Spring Garden Township neighborhood

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, York County — Police responded to multiple reports of vehicle vandalism Sunday in the same neighborhood in Spring Garden Township.

Police say the incidents occurred in the 800 and 900 blocks of Midland Avenue. Victims in two cases reported that their vehicle windows had been cracked or shattered, and in another case, the victim said the door of their vehicle had been dented. In all three cases, the damage appeared to have been done by projectiles that had been shot at the vehicles.

The calls to police came at 9:20 a.m., 2:43 p.m. and 8:35 p.m., police say.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Spring Garden Township police at (717) 843-0851.