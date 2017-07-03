Neighbors speak out after 12-year-old is shot in York

YORK, Pa. — “I have no issues with the folks who are permitted to have weapons and use them, but when we have situations like this, it begs for much attention,” said York City Mayor Kim Bracey. She’s responding to the recent shooting of a 12-year-old boy and other violence in the city.

The shooting of that young boy is the most recent example in a wave of violence in York City. Neighbors say they’ve had enough.

Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot on Saturday around 6 p.m on South Penn Street. He was caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other from two cars. One woman there says she was able to help out; she says she applied pressure to the wound and sat with the boy until authorities and EMS arrived.

“I was getting more concerned because there was just more blood, more blood, more blood, and I was just like, ‘I hope…’ I was just hoping everything was going to be okay with him,” said Heather Abrams.

Abrams was at home with her daughter on South Penn Street in York when she heard what she believed to be fireworks, that is until she walked outside.

“Two doors down, there was a boy on the steps, and I saw blood, and I saw legs and pants and stuff. I didn’t even think twice. I went over, and I told him to ‘calm down, it’s okay,’ and I applied pressure,” said Abrams.

Abrams shows us where police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg, that boy caught in the crossfire of people in cars shooting at each other. Abrams says she and another bystander stayed with the boy until he was taken to a hospital.

“I think, honestly, it was my motherly instinct,” said Abrams.

Authorities tell us one of those cars crashed into two parked vehicles, and the drivers took off. For Abrams? Hearing shots fired is just a part of living in York.

“You can walk out your door and just get shot because you’re out there,” Abrams stated.

Because of violence in the neighborhood, Yoko Enomoto plants flowers, hoping to spread some positivity.

“I wanted to make everybody smile,” said Yoko.

She thinks the crime comes from outsiders.

“Actually, people are good people who live here, even in downtown, but the people coming from outside, and they are looking for some kind of problem,” said Yoko.

Police tell us the boy is expected to live. Neighbors just wonder why it had to happen.

“That little boy got hurt, and it is very sad,” said Yoko.

“Peace would be awesome,” said Abrams.

York City Police and Mayor Bracey request anyone with information on this shooting, or other violence in the city, to contact the York City Police Department. You can call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips anonymously at 847-411.