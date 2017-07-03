× One dead, one injured in Lower Paxton Township fire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead and another is injured after a Monday morning fire.

On July 3 around 6:15 a.m., police and a combination of members of three different fire departments were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Arlington Avenue for a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and visible flames inside the residence.

Two people were removed from the home by fire personnel, including a deceased victim.

The other victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the blaze.