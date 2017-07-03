× Penn Township man dies of apparent heroin overdose, police say

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 25-year-old Penn Township man died of an apparent heroin overdose in his home Saturday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The victim was found by his family members, police say. Officers administered a dose of Narcan when they arrived at the scene, but they were unable to resuscitate the victim.

Further determinations concerning the case will be conducted by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, police say.