× Police investigating an open lewdness incident prompted by apparent road rage

HANOVER, York County — State police are investigating an incident of open lewdness and disorderly conduct prompted by apparent road rage on Carlisle Pike near Eisenhower Drive on June 19, according to a press release.

The incident happened shortly after noon, when the victim reported that they were traveling north on Carlisle Pike when another vehicle began erratically changing speeds after the victim beeped the horn at it. The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle yelled obscenities at the victim, and then one of the passengers, a male, exposed his buttocks at the victim through the other vehicle’s window.