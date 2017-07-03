State police investigating use of skimming device at Gettysburg service station

GETTYSBURG — State police are investigating an access device skimming incident at the C&S Service Station on the 500 block of York Street.

Police say that the group of people pictured are believed to be involved with either installing the device or using the card numbers accessed.

The suspects are believed to be from Florida, but local persons may be involved, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at (717) 334-8111 or the Adams County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (717) 334-8057. Tips can also be submitted to accrimestoppers.com.