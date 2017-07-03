Very warm but less humid Monday with a stray thunderstorm

TOASTY 4th of JULY FORECAST: It’s a mild and stuffy start to Monday, but overall the forecast is shaping up nice for a July day. Temperatures begin in the 60s under mostly sunny skies. A weak cold front slides in from the north, allowing some afternoon clouds to pop up. There’s the chance it sparks a late day shower or thunderstorm. However, the best chance is north of the turnpike, and most stay dry. There’s a small chance that any storm that pops up could produce damaging wind gusts. Temperatures are in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat indices feel closer to 90 degrees more most. Aside from the evening shower or rumble, the overnight period is quiet. Expect lows to fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s. The 4th of July forecast looks great overall! It’s very warm and still a bit humid, but most should end up dry. There’s the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon, but the chance is south this time around— close to the Mason-Dixon line. By the evening, conditions are dry, so there aren’t any concerns for fireworks or other festivities.

STILL WARM & HUMID, FEW T-STORMS: Wednesday and Thursday bring more of the same. The humidity feels muggier, and there’s the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm each day. They are the hit-or-miss type that not every location sees. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still quite warm and stuffy for Friday ahead of a potent cold front. There’s the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some cooling takes place into the weekend, and lower humidity levels settle in as well. Saturday brings some clouds to start, but conditions should be dry as sunshine works into the region. Sunday features plenty of sunshine for region. Temperatures are in the middle 80s Saturday, and then fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

Have a great Monday!