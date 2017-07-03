× Woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child after drug overdose

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–A woman who overdosed and left a 3-year-old girl alone and outside in late June has been charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Chambersburg Police Department and emergency medical services units responded to the 700 block of Broad Street around 2 p.m. on June 26 for a reported overdose. Upon arrival, they found the toddler outside with no supervision.

As police entered the residence in order to look for another adult, they found Maggie Hill, 37, unconscious. Drug paraphernalia and marijuana were also found on night stands and chairs.