York police issue statement about video of officer striking female suspect during arrest

YORK — The York City Police Department has issued a statement regarding a video posted to Facebook that shows an officer repeatedly striking a female suspect during an arrest.

The video, which was shared with FOX 43, has received more than 22,000 views since it first appeared on social media Sunday night.

The York Police department’s statement reads:

“The York City Police Department is investigating the arrest of Melissa Dyann Penn on 7/3/2017 after her involvement in a fight at Pandora’s Box, 446 E. Market St., after viewing a video on social media. This video is a very short few seconds of what occurred and we have video from multiple sources we are looking at. We would ask that people not draw conclusions regarding a small portion of the incident and we hope to release more video in the future.

“Every York City Police Officer is expected to treat our citizens with respect and professionalism but if physical force is used against our officers they will respond according to our policies and the laws of the Commonwealth.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident or with any further video is asked to contact the York City Police Department Internal Affairs Division.”

