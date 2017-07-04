Fatal pedestrian accident on I-83 in Fairview Township
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An accident that happened this evening on Interstate 83 has left one person dead, according to State Police.
The crash, which occurred around 5pm, happened on I-83 northbound near mile marker 38.6. According to State Police, the accident involved a pedestrian being struck. There is a lane restriction northbound at this time, according to PennDOT.
PSP York is currently investigating.
39.951250 -76.733652