× Fatal pedestrian accident on I-83 in Fairview Township

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An accident that happened this evening on Interstate 83 has left one person dead, according to State Police.

The crash, which occurred around 5pm, happened on I-83 northbound near mile marker 38.6. According to State Police, the accident involved a pedestrian being struck. There is a lane restriction northbound at this time, according to PennDOT.

PSP York is currently investigating.

FOX43 is following this story and will post more information as it becomes available.