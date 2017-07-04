Food Truck Festival and fireworks brings out thousands to Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Thousands of people walked down North Front Street to get a taste of July 4th in Harrisburg.

Donna Ross, from Mechanicsburg, said, "I think it's wonderful. I love the fact that everyone is coming downtown and it gives them a chance to see what Downtown Harrisburg offers. And I think it's a great idea."

This is the second year for the Taste of Independence Food Truck Festival. Dozens of trucks lined the streets, offering something for everyone. People were also able to experience live music from local bands. Millicent Stern, from Harrisburg, said, "Come together and walk around, see each other, speak to each other because of all the things that are going on in this world, we need this."

While the food trucks have only been around for two years, the Fourth of July celebration at Riverfront Park has been a tradition for some people for as long as they can remember.

Stern said, "Been coming to this Riverfront all my life. I've been living here all my life, and it's always been a very special thing on the Fourth of July. So we just come out here to enjoy it."

For others, it was their first time. Some of them were also on their way to the Harrisburg Senators game. Country singer Lee Greenwood sang the national anthem and threw the first pitch. Ross said, "I think we're most excited about the baseball game. And they're playing the Akron Rubber Ducks, and we're from Akron, so it's exciting to have them play our Harrisburg Senators."

People were happy to be able to spend this holiday and watch the fireworks with their friends and family. Ulli Herrmann, from Mifflintown, said, "That's very important that we can have this you know freedom here, and that we can celebrate this here. Absolutely."