Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in pond that is home to alligators

ORLANDO, FL.– A hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing near Disney World on Monday.

While the pilot and all 16 passengers on board escaped serious injuries, it was still a scary moment, as the balloon landed in a pond that happened to be home to some alligators.

It took crews about an hour to remove the hot air balloon from the pond.

Orlando Balloon Rides released a statement saying that a change of wind direction forced the pilot to land in a pond or risk contact with power lines.

Now, that pilot is being hailed as a hero for his quick thinking.

The company has said that they are cooperating with the FAA and NTSB with the investigation.