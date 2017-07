NEW YORK, N.Y.–Joey Chestnut earned his 10th Mustard Belt on Tuesday in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chestnut ate an event-record 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes to capture his second consecutive victory.

Since 2007, the 33-year-old has lost only one Fourth of July event, which came in 2015 at the hands, or should I say mouth, of Matt Stonie.

ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell broke down Chestnut’s win by nutrition label:

Joey Chestnut Wins, Eats 72 Hot Dogs & Buns: Calories: 20,160

Fat: 1,296 g

Cholesterol: 2,160 mg

Sodium: 56,160 mg

Protein: 720 g — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 4, 2017