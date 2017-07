YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Fourth of July can be a fun time for us humans, but our pets might not enjoy it as much as we do.

Of course, fireworks may startle many pets, while others may gorge themselves on picnic food.

Dr. Bill Lewis from the Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic is stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to discuss how to keep your pets safe, happy, and calm this Fourth of July.