Lititz celebrates 200th anniversary of its Independence Day celebration

LITITZ, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Lititz will celebrate the 200th anniversary of its annual Independence Day Celebration Tuesday in Lititz Springs Park.

The celebration includes a variety of food vendors, entertainment, and a fireworks show. Hundreds of people flocked to the park early Tuesday morning to lay down their blankets for the fireworks show.

The gates open at noon. Tickets at the gate are $15; age 10 and under are free. The fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

For more information and a complete schedule of events visit lititz4thofjuly.com.