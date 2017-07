Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wa.-- Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch still has ties to the Seattle area.

Lynch returned to play in the third annual Steve Zakuani and Friends charity soccer game, which included MLS players and some former NFL stars, most notably Chad Johnson and Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch entered the game in flip flops, and scored his own type of goal before receiving a red card.

Take a look at the clip above.