× Police seek help in locating vehicle related to Saturday’s shooting that sent 12-year-old to hospital

The York City Police Department seeks help in locating a vehicle related to Saturday’s shooting that sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital.

Police say the vehicle, a blue Honda, has a distinctive bullet hole on the driver side door and a side mirror is missing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call 911.