Retail thief who targeted central Pennsylvania stores arrested Tuesday

CUMBERLAND County, Pa.–An investigation by police has led to the arrest of a man who was involved in a number of retail thefts in Pennsylvania.

Police say Robert Bruno, 24, is charged with multiple felony retail thefts.

Bruno is said to have targeted numerous Giant Food Stores and Walmart’s throughout the central part of the state. In most instances, he stole more than $1,000 worth of oral hygiene products.