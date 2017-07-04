× Stray thunderstorms this evening, followed by, cooler temperatures Wednesday and a stray thunderstorm

IT`S A WARM ONE FOR FIREWORKS THIS EVENING

It is very warm and humid for festivities and fireworks. A stray shower or thunderstorm may pop up during the afternoon, with the best chance south, along the Mason-Dixon line. The chance diminishes with sunset so most of the fireworks are good to go off with only a small chance of a shower or rumble of thunder. The night is muggy with lows falling to the middle and upper 60s to lower 70s. You are still feeling the humidity. A shower or thunderstorm can`t be ruled out either. Highs climb to the lower and middle 80s. More clouds, and persistent east flow knocks temperatures down a few degrees to the lower 80s for Thursday. Again, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. The humidity increases too so it is feeling more muggy. Friday, a potent cold front approaches. Ahead of the system, the heat and humidity

rise even more with highs in the middle and upper 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms also increases, so expect to keep the umbrella handy much of the afternoon and early evening. We`ll be watching for the potential for storms to be strong perhaps even severe. We are greeted with a much more pleasant and more comfortable airmass in time for the weekend.

PLEASANT BREAK FROM THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY

Humidity drops through the day Saturday. It is warm in the lower and middle 80s but by Sunday, readings cool to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine and very comfortable humidity levels end our weekend. How cool down is brief, Monday temperatures warm quickly back up to the middle and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.



Stay ‘Weather Smart’ with the FOX43 Weather team!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist