Columbia man arrested after firing shots, concealing stolen firearm in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man was arrested after a shots fired incident in Lancaster.

Saladin Barnes, 18, is facing receiving stolen property, firearms not be carried without a license, and discharge of firearms charges for his role in the events.

On July 4 at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of E. Orange St. for a report of shots fired.

Callers described the suspect as a black male wearing a gray track suit, and he was last seen running north toward N. Broad Street.

Police stopped a male, later identified as Barnes, at the intersection of N. Broad St. and E. Chestnut St.

Barnes was found to be in possession of a Taurus .357 revolver, and a check of the serial number showed that the gun had been reported stolen in West Virginia.

Police were able to identify Barnes as the suspect who had fired shots on E. Orange Street, and found that he is ineligible to carry a concealed firearm.

Barnes was placed under arrest, arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.