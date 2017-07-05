× Crews believe fireworks are to blame for Tuesday night brush fire in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Fire crews believe that fireworks were to blame for a brush fire that broke out in Derry Township Tuesday night.

According to the Hershey Fire Department, the fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. on the hill in front of Hershey Gardens, across from Hersheypark.

The fire shot across the hill and caused the fireworks display to be delayed and then ended early.

Crews were able to contain the fire within 15-20 minutes.

The fireworks are temporarily on delay #hersheyfire is getting water on the fire. pic.twitter.com/S5aM2T0w6D — Hershey Fire Dept (@HersheyFire) July 5, 2017