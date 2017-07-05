× Dauphin County treasurer will begin sales of antlerless deer licenses on July 10

HARRISBURG –Pennsylvania residents will be able to purchase Antlerless Deer Licenses starting July 10, Dauphin County treasurer Janis Creason announced Wednesday.

Hunters who wish to apply for an antlerless deer license must hold a current license for the 2017-18 season. The cost of an antlerless deer license is $6.90 for residents and $26.90 for non-residence. Only one license per hunter will be issued in the first round, but hunters may apply for a second and third license in subsequent rounds until the supply is exhausted, according to Creason’s press release announce the licenses’ sale date.

Those who wish to purchase an antlerless deer license should send a check or money order made payable to the county treasurer. Cash is not accepted. Hunters are encouraged to mail their application in the pink envelope provided by the PA Game Commission on Friday, July 7, to ensure timely delivery to the Treasurer’s Office. (Applications received prior to July 10 will be rejected so please abide by the July 7 mailing date.)

The Dauphin County Treasurer’s Office mailing address is 101 Market St., Rm. 105, Harrisburg, PA, 17101. Applicants are reminded to place a first-class stamp on the outer and inner envelopes.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the US Postal system only, the treasurer’s office said. The Treasurer is not responsible for applications that are not received through the USPS.

Hunters are encouraged to check the Game Commission website frequently to confirm that his/her application has been processed.

If the license allocations for all WMU preferences are sold out, the application will be returned to the hunter. The hunter may apply for another WMU where licenses are available by using a new pink envelope.

Questions or concerns may be submitted to the Game Commission at (717) 787-4250 or visit www.pgc.pa.gov.