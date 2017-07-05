× Former Penn State president Spanier’s motion for new trial is denied; ex-administrators Curley and Schultz granted work release

HARRISBURG — A Dauphin County judge has denied a motion for a new trial by former Penn State University president Graham Spanier, court documents show.

Spanier was found guilty of child endangerment and sentenced to at least two months in jail and two months of house arrest for his role in the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.

Judge John A. Boccabella denied Spanier’s motion for a judgement of acquittal or a new trial on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, Boccabella granted work release to former Penn State administrators Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, who both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges related to the scandal.

Both were granted work release “if the proposed employment meets the requirements of the institution and supervising authority,” according to court documents.

Schultz filed an motion to have his sentence reconsidered, which Boccabella denied, documents show.