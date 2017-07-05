× GIANT/MARTIN’S issue recall of certain CLIF Bar products

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–GIANT/MARTIN’s has recalled certain CLIF Bar products that may contain peanuts and some tree nuts, including almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts, allergens that are not listed on the ingredient label.

The following products are included in this recall:

CLIF BUILDER’S Protein Chocolate Mint, 2.4 oz., UPC 72225260144 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

CLIF BUILDER’S Protein Chocolate Mint, 12 ct., UPC 72225260044 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Chip, 5 pk., UPC 72225219110 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

CLIF Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint, 5 pk., UPC 72225221911 with Lot Codes from 05APR16M3 to 23APR18M3

Customers who are allergic should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to GIANT/MARTIN’S for a full refund.

The products above are safe to consume for individuals who do not suffer from allergies to peanuts and the specific tree nuts listed.

GIANT/MARTIN’S has received no reports of illnesses to date.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Clif Bar at 866-526-1970. In addition customers may call GIANT/MARTIN’S Customer Service at 1-888-814-4268 for more information. Customers can also visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.