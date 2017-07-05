× Heavy rain on Thursday

TRACKING STORMS: On Wednesday, we’ll have widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms will have some very heavy rain. Blame the heavy rain on all of the humidity we have in the air. While there will be a few showers and thunderstorms popping up in the morning, the storms–and ones with heavy rain–become more numerous in the afternoon and evening. Then, the storms taper off after the sun sets, and we’ll have just a few showers and storms Thursday night and Friday morning.

NICE WEEKEND: We stay humid through Friday day, but Friday night, we loose the humidity. It will feel great outside on Saturday and Sunday. We’ll also have lots of sun and highs in the low 80s.

HUMID AGAIN: The humidity creeps up Monday afternoon, and a few spots will see a shower or thunderstorm. Highs climb, too. Expect highs just shy of 90. On Tuesday, we get the 90s, and everyone sees a shower or thunderstorm with some gusty winds in the afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon because of a cold front. This means less humid and dry weather returns next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson