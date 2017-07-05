× K-9 agreement between York County, West York approved by commissioners

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– An agreement between the county – on behalf of the District Attorney’s office – and West York Borough was approved at the commissioners’ meeting today.

Det. Prince, the newest member of the local K-9 unit, will serve on York County’s Child Abduction Response Effort (CARE) team.

Det. Prince will assist the CARE team whenever a person is reported missing.

The team consists of volunteers from public service entities around the county. It is a multi-jurisdictional team consisting of members of a number of different groups throughout York County.

For more information on the CARE team, you can visit their Facebook page here.