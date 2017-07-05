× Lancaster police continuing investigation of Saturday shooting on North Market Street

LANCASTER — Lancaster police are seeking information in the investigation of a July 1 shooting that occurred on the 200 block of North Market Street.

Police say officers were dispatched to the scene at 2:19 a.m. for reports of a fight with shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found people standing in parking lots on opposite sides of N. Market Street. As they checked the area, a male approached them and said he had been shot. He then pointed to another male and identified him as the shooter. The victim told police he was going to the hospital.

The male identified by the victim, a 22-year-old Manheim Township resident, was detained by police, who have not identified him at this time. Officers also located a spent 9mm shell casing on the ground. The male accused of being the shooter was found to have a valid concealed weapons permit. He and three companions were taken to the police station for further questioning, police say.

The victim, a 32-year-old Lancaster resident, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the lower part of his torso and released, according to police.

Police say the incident is still under active investigation, and no charges were filed as of Wednesday. The identity of the suspect and other persons involved will not be released unless charges are filed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police Det. Eric McCrady at (717) 735-3359 or mccradye@lancasterpolice.com, or call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting LANCS plus a message to 847411.