Lancaster residents charged with theft by deception, criminal conspiracy after checks bounce

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Two people are charged with theft by deception and criminal conspiracy after their checks bounced on separate purchases totaling more than $30,000.

Dorothy Miller, 30, and George Stanley, 30, were taken into custody on June 27 by members of the New Holland Police Department and West Lampeter Township Police.

Police say the two, under the business name of Traditional Paving, issued six checks from April 12 to April 27 as payment for asphalt purchased from New Enterprise Stone & Lime Company’s Burkholder Paving quarry in Earl Township. The checks, totaled at $39,013.66, were found to be non sufficient, causing a loss to the asphalt provider.

The Lancaster residents were taken to Lancaster County Prison. Miller has since posted cash bail, marked at $50,000.