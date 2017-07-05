× Lemoyne man arrested for threatening neighbors with a gun during July 4 altercation

LEMOYNE, Cumberland County — A 49-year-old Lemoyne man has been charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and public drunkenness after threatening his neighbors with a firearm during a July 4 altercation.

West Shore Regional Police say that at 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Herman Avenue for a fight involving a firearm. After arriving at the scene, they observed Wayne Lawrence Gibson, 49, standing in the street. He appeared to be intoxicated. After investigating, police discovered that Gibson had confronted his neighbors in a verbal argument, returned to his residence, and came out with a firearm. He then began threatening his neighbors.

Police took Gibson into custoy without incident. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison, where he is awaiting arraignment.