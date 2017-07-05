× Man charged with indecent exposure, among others in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A 47-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure, among others following an incident that occurred Thursday.

Scott Flowers, of Harrisburg, was arrested by Susquehanna Township Police Department officers shortly after they received a call that a male was masturbating in a vehicle.

A small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia were found and police say Flowers was under the influence of an illegal substance.

He was transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center for processing.

Other charges include open lewdness, driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.