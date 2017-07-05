× Man turns himself in after assaulting, escaping police in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man turned himself in the day after escaping police custody after they caught him with almost an ounce of marijuana.

Dayquawan Long, 18, is facing aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest and possession with intent to deliver marijuana for the incident.

On July 3 at about 1:00 a.m., police contacted several individuals in the 100 block of N. Pitt Street in Carlisle after noticing the strong odor marijuana.

While officers attempted to gain information from Long, he became increasingly nervous, and would not comply with officers’ requests that he not reach for his backpack.

Long proceeded to grab the backpack and ran into a residence, attempting to flee from officers.

While exiting the rear door of the home, Long struck an officer in the face, and ripped his radio from its holster.

Long was able to break free after a brief struggle, and fled onto W. North St. where officers lost sight of him.

However, Long’s backpack was left at the scene, which contained about an ounce of marijuana, scales, and a large sum of cash.

Long turned himself into police the next day, and is now facing charges.