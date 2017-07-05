× Millersville University associate professor passes away at 49

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Millersville University announced Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Lisa Schreiber, an associate professor in communication & theatre, has passed away.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Schreiber’s oldest son, Dylan Roeder, she was in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Lancaster Regional Hospital since June 23 and died 11 days later, at the age of 49.

Roeder posted on Instagram to reflect on the life of his mother:

Schreiber earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interpersonal communication from Truman State University in 1989 and two years later, held a Master of Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma, according to her biography on Millersville’s website. She completed her dissertation for her doctorate degree in 2002 through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Prior to her arrival at Millersville, the longtime communication educator taught at Dana College where she was named Professor of the Year for the 2001-2002 session.

Throughout her academic career, Schreiber taught courses on intercultural, interpersonal, gendered, organizational and small group communication, in addition to public speaking.

An email sent out to the campus community releasing the news of Schreiber’s death acknowledged that she was a trainer and consultant for a number of organizations such as ConAgra, Hitachi, Omaha Steaks, the State of Nebraska, Union Pacific, the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, the Open Door Mission, and United Way – CHAD.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Schreiber's oldest son.