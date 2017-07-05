× No. 1 Cycle Center Harley-Davidson ordered to compensate female employee following equal wages investigation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–No. 1 Cycle Center H-D Inc. has been ordered by the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) to pay a former management employee for failing to pay her wages equal to those wages of male managers who perform similar duties.

Tina Yetter, of Lewistown, would receive more than $38,500 in back pay and interest if the Centre County company complies with the order.

An investigation by the PHRC found that Yetter’s duties required greater discretion and responsibility than those of her male colleagues.

“Pennsylvania women have a legal right to be paid equal to their male counterparts,” JoAnn Edwards PHRC Executive Director said in the release. “Equal pay regardless of gender helps promote a healthy work environment for all workers.”

The company has 30 days to report to the commission on its decision.