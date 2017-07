× Police identify the 2 apartment residents in Hall Manor murder-suicide

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Harrisburg police have identified the two people involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Hall Manor.

The two residents involved were Veronica Santana-Costa, 41, and 37-year-old Jorge Padilla-Reyes.

The investigation showed that Padilla-Reyes fired fatal rounds at Santana-Costa before turning the gun on himself.

Police recovered a 45-caliber firearm at the scene.