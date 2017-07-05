Poll: Does the President’s use of social media help or hurt his policy?

Last week, President Donald Trump met with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

They delivered a joint statement from the White House Rose Garden, claiming that they are “world leaders in social media.”

“I am proud to announce to the media, to the American people and to the Indian people that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media. We’re believers,” Trump said.

“Giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials and for us to hear directly from them,” Trump added. “I guess it’s worked very well in both cases.”

Since then, Trump has gone on a few Twitter tirades.

Responding to criticism from MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the president tweeted, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

The President then addressed his use of social media himself tweeting:

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

After that, Trump again called CNN “fake news” before posting this viral Tweet on Sunday.

Of course, there has been backlash to these posts, but there has also been understanding from his supporters.

Our question is, does the President’s use of social media help or hurt his policy?