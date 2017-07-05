× Suspect in Lancaster home invasion robbery arrested in York

LANCASTER — Lancaster police arrested one suspect in a home-invasion burglary that occurred on the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue in April, but three other unidentified suspects are still at large.

According to police, Markus Troy Carwell, 35, was arrested on Monday. He is suspected of being one of four robbers that broke into a home on Lancaster Avenue on April 28. The suspects allegedly brandished handguns, assaulted the victim, bound his hands and feet with tape. The victim freed himself and called for help after the suspects left the home.

The police investigation of the incident identified Carwell as one of the suspects. He was charged with burglary, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said Carwell was already wanted by Pennsylvania State Police for a parole violation.

He was arrested in York by state parole agents, arraigned, and committed to York County Prison on $500,000 bail.

The other suspects in the incident have yet to be identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tom Ginder with Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3345 or gindert@lancasterpolice.com, or contact Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.