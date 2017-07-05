Suspects in vehicle break-ins at Silver Spring Twp park might be Felony Lane Gang members, police say

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County — The people suspected of breaking into three vehicles and stealing wallets at Pleasant View Park in late June are suspected Felony Lane Gang members, Silver Spring police said Wednesday.

The nationwide gang is known to target areas like parks and gyms, where handbags and purses are generally left behind or locked inside vehicles, police said. The suspects typically break a vehicle window to gain access, steal the wallet, and then attempt to cash stolen checks and use stolen credit cards.

That’s what police say happened at Pleasent View Park on June 25, when three vehicles parked there were broken into. The thieves stole wallets from inside the vehicles, according to police.

On June 28, two female suspects driving a black Nissan Versa with a PA registration of JCX2418 (a dead tag, according to police) attempted to cash a stolen check at a Members First Bank on Mt. Rose Avenue in York.

Anyone that can identify the suspects or has information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Andrew Bassler of the Silver Spring Township Police Department at (717) 591-8240.