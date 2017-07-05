Warm and stuffy with a few thunderstorms on Wednesday

WARM & HUMID, FEW T-STORMS: Wednesday brings more warmth and humidity to the area. An isolated shower is possible for the region. Otherwise, it’s a warm and stuffy start under partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the middle 60s to lower 70s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon, but there is plenty of dry time. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. The overnight period is mostly cloudy, with some hazy and foggy spots. Overnight lows fall into the 60s. Thursday brings a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms under mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s still quite warm and stuffy for Friday ahead of a potent cold front. There’s the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Some cooling takes place into the weekend, and lower humidity levels settle in as well. Saturday brings some clouds to start, but conditions should be dry as sunshine works into the region. Sunday features plenty of sunshine for the area. Temperatures are in the middle 80s Saturday, and then fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday temperatures rebound under plenty of sun. Expect readings in the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday is hot and humid with the next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Expect temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.

Have a great Wednesday!