8 Central PA stores submit top bids for liquor licenses with Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

HARRISBURG — Weis Markets stores in five Central Pennsylvania locations were among the winning bidders for liquor licenses in the third restaurant license auction authorized by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, it was announced Thursday.

The Board issued Notices of Selection to the top bidders for 45 licenses statewide.

The licenses aren’t official yet; the top bidders have 14 days from the date of each Notice of Selection to remit full bid payment to the PLCB. If bid payment is not received within two weeks of auction award, the second-highest bidder will have opportunity to remit its full bid payment.

Among the top bidders were five Weis Markets locations in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ($185,419); Denver borough, Lancaster County ($317, 419); the City of Lancaster ($335,419); West Lebanon Township, Lebanon County ($150,419); and Brown Township in Mifflin County ($35,419).

In addition, two York County Rutters Markets submitted top bids — one in West Manchester Township ($280,100) and another in York City ($280,100).

An Exxon station in Miller Township, Perry County also submitted a top bid of $66,666.

Once bid payment is received, each auction winner has six months to file a license application with the PLCB. Bids will be held in escrow by the PLCB, pending approval of the license application.