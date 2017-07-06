A renovated downtown York landmark returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- A familiar downtown York landmark, missing for six months, makes its return.

The 'Little Green House' also known as the Trolley Master Station is sporting a brand new look.

Located on the Continental Square at George and Market Streets in downtown York, the ticket booth underwent a six-month long renovation.

A woman who lives across the street from the gazebo organized the renovations with local companies who donated labor and materials.

The group Downtown Inc. invites people to attend its ribbon cutting celebration, between 3 pm and 5 pm, Friday afternoon on the square.