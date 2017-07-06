× Columbia woman charged with simple assault after domestic disturbance

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a Columbia woman after a domestic disturbance.

Shirley Rutter, 35, is facing simple assault charges.

On July 3, police were called to the 400 block of Locust St. for a reported domestic violence incident.

The victim told police that Rutter came after him a baseball bat and a cane while in their apartment.

He said that he feared he was going to be struck with the objects.

Rutter was taken into custody and charged with one count of simple assault.