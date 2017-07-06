× Dallastown man throws mailbox and hits 9-year-old girl during domestic dispute, police say

DALLASTOWN, York County — A 22-year-old Dallastown man faces multiple charges stemming from a July 4 domestic dispute at his family’s home, according to an arrest report.

Anatoly Brown, of the 600 block of Harvest Drive, is charged with terroristic threats, criminal mischief, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness for an incident that occurred at 8:24 p.m.

According to police, officers were called to the Brown residence two times that evening for a domestic disturbance. On the second occasion, the arriving officer found Brown walking toward him on the sidewalk, according to an arrest affidavit. Brown told police he had been fighting with his father at the residence. The officer said he detected the smell of alcohol on Brown’s breath as he spoke.

The officer interviewed Brown’s father, who said Brown had thrown porch furniture at the house’s front window, shattering it and damaging the furniture. He also took a can of gray paint and splashed it on the garage door of the home. He then went near the road and kicked the mailbox, knocking it from the post it was attached to. Brown’s father said Brown then picked up the metal mailbox and threw it, striking a 9-year-old girl who had been walking on the sidewalk nearby.

Brown allegedly told his father he was going to kill him, threatened to set the father’s home on fire, smashed his father’s cell phone and punched his father in the chest.

The estimated damage to the property was $900, police say.