Date of new trial for Bill Cosby set by presiding judge

NORRISTOWN, Montgomery County — The judge has set the date for the start of Bill Cosby’s new trial: November 6, 2017.

A tweet from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office said Judge Steven O’Neill, who declared a mistrial in last month’s sexual assault trial of the comedian after the jury remained hopelessly deadlocked, will preside over the new trial later this year.

Judge O'Neill sets new Cosby trial date: Nov. 6, 2017. — Montgomery County DA (@MontcopaDA) July 6, 2017