Hanover Eagle Cam will shut down for the season on Monday

HANOVER — The Hanover Eagle Cam in Codorus State Park will stop operating on Monday, according to an announcement on its website.

The popular wildlife camera’s third year of operation was a successful one, as the eagle family hatched two eggs and the nestlings survived into the fledging stage.

Here is the announcement on the website:

“This Hanover bald eagle family has had a successful 2017 season with both eggs hatching and both nestlings fledging. We thank the landowners, neighbors, and Codorus State Park staff for being our eyes, ears, and feet on the ground. We thank HDOnTap for providing the live stream service and Comcast Business for providing the necessary internet connection. We plan to close the live streams for this nest on Monday, July 10th. We thank you all for watching and hope you’ll tune in to the live stream from Elk Country as we prepare to go live early this fall. Thank you for learning about Pennsylvania wildlife with us.”