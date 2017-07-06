× HUD awards housing counseling grants to 7 PA organizations

PHILADELPHIA, Pa.–Seven Pennsylvania organizations are set to receive grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD announced today that $3.1 million in housing counseling grants will be dispersed to help families and individuals with their housing needs.

Four Philadelphia organizations, and one organization each from Greensburg, Harrisburg and Homestead, are recipients of the funds.

“This is a smart investment in helping families find and keep their homes,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a release. “Quite simply, knowledge is power. We know that armed with the information they need, those who receive counseling services are far more successful in buying, renting or avoiding foreclosure.”

The grants support community-based organizations that assist low- and moderate-income families in improving their housing condition.

The organization list and amount of grant money received can be seen below:

Philadelphia

– Hispanic Association of Contractors and Enterprises: $26,161

– Intercommunity Action (DBA Interact, Journey’s Way): $16,848

– Nueva Esperanza: $661,310

– Pennsylvania Community Real Estate Corp. (DBA Tenant Union Representative Network): $24,109

Greensburg

– Westmoreland Community Action: $18,079

Harrisburg

– Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency: $1,612,373

Homestead

– Mon Valley Initiative: $794,620

For those interested in finding a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, use the online counselor locator, call 1-800-569-4287, or download HUD’s free housing counseling mobile application on Apple devices . To learn more, click here.