Jesse James Dupree, lead singer of Jackyl, will appear in York to sign bottles from his line of whiskey products

YORK — You may remember Jesse James Dupree from the early 1990s hard-rock band Jackyl.

Perhaps you’re more familiar with the trademark chainsaw solo he performs during the band’s song “Lumberjack.”

Dupree, who still sings and tours with Jackyl, will take time out from life on the road to sign pre-purchased bottles of Jesse James America’s Outlaw Whiskey products at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at the West Manchester Town Center, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Dupree created the Jesse James line of spirits in 2010, starting with bourbon and adding flavored whiskeys later. He heads the entertainment company Mighty Loud Entertainment, which created and produced the TruTV series Full Throttle Saloon.

Dupree will offer samples of the following premium whiskeys to those 21 years of age and older:

Jesse James America’s Outlaw Bourbon Whiskey (Code 9298), $17.99

Jesse James America’s Outlaw Honey Flavored Whiskey (Code 9297), $17.99

Jesse James America’s Outlaw Spiced Flavored Whiskey (Code 9299), $17.99

He’ll only sign pre-purchased bottles, the press release said.