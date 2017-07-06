× Lebanon police seek suspects who allegedly robbed a 65-year-old man in his apartment

LEBANON — Police are seeking two suspects in the robbery of a 65-year-old man Wednesday.

Lebanon police say the incident occurred at 6:02 p.m. on the 400 block of N. 4th Street. The victim had minor injuries sustained during the robbery at his apartment.

The victim told police that two men knocked on his door, and rushed in when he opened it, knocking him to the floor. The suspects were described as males. One was Hispanic, wearing blue/green shorts. The other was African-American, wearing red shorts and a white shirt. The black male allegedly struck the victim and threatened him with a knife.

The suspects fled the apartment with an undisclosed amount of money, the victim’s identification card and other miscellaneous cards contained in his wallet. They used the fire escape to flee to the rear of the apartment.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident. Police believe the suspects knew the victim and targeted him specifically.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.