× Littlestown man charged with child porn, statutory sexual assault

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–A Littlestown man is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl and exchanged nude photographs with three other underage girls.

Bailey A. Hayhurst, 20, is charged possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of obscene/sexual materials to minors and statutory sexual assault. He was arraigned Wednesday and taken to Adams County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Authorities began investigating Hayhurst in September 2016 and say he exchanged numerous sexually explicit text and social media messages with the alleged four victims. Investigators say Hayhurst requested and viewed multiple nude photographs and videos of the girls between February 2016 and September 2016.

One of his alleged victims told police that she had sex with Hayhurst when she was 14 years old, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective William Hartlaub of the Conewago Township Police Department at 717-637-7361 ext. 311.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.